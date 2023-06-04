New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 3,887 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.