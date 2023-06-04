Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

SHO stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

