Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,471 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

MOH stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average is $298.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

