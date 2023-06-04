New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,783 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $33.55 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

