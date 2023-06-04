FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Up 8.9 %

FBK opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,185 shares of company stock worth $1,676,308. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

