Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,140 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,734,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $250.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

