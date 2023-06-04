Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $2,263,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of RS stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

