Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,974 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Clearwater Analytics worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 0.45. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,143,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530,713 shares of company stock valued at $226,186,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

