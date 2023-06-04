Sei Investments Co. Sells 46,422 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,422 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $155.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

