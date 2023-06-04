The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.