Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

