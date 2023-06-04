Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

