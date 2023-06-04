Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,512 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $106.77 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

