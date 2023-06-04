Sei Investments Co. Purchases 27,002 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,149,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

