Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,913 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of ITT worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in ITT by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.