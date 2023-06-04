Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. CWM LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

