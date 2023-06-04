Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Schneider National worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.