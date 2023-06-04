Sei Investments Co. Has $7.12 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 130.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Home Trading Up 4.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NYSE KBH opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

