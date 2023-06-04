Sei Investments Co. Buys 84,461 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ITUB stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

