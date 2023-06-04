Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $289.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

