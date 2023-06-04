Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Acquires 8,776 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

