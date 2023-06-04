Michele Murgel Sells 2,700 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Intapp

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

