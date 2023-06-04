Josh D. Paul Sells 500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $180.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 344.83, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.