Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Bradford E. Crandell Sells 3,954 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vista Outdoor Price Performance
NYSE VSTO opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $37.63.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.