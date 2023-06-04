Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Bradford E. Crandell Sells 3,954 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VSTO opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

