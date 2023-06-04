Belinda Robson Purchases 4,990 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Rating) insider Belinda Robson purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$20.04 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,009.58 ($65,365.74).

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

About Goodman Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.