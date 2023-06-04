Belinda Robson Purchases 4,990 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Rating) insider Belinda Robson purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$20.04 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,009.58 ($65,365.74).
Goodman Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About Goodman Group
