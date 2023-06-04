Ronald C. Foster Sells 1,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

