Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires $97,780.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBIO stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

