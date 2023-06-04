Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $97,780.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 8.2 %

TCBI opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

