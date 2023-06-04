Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

