Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Buys $93,450.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,046,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,739.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $118,575.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,776.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.