Intellicheck (IDN) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intellicheck to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intellicheck and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intellicheck Competitors 1969 12988 26661 633 2.61

Profitability

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 40.40%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -21.99% -20.26% -15.69% Intellicheck Competitors -44.54% -128.09% -12.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $15.97 million -$3.85 million -13.80 Intellicheck Competitors $1.88 billion $220.05 million 6.86

Intellicheck’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellicheck rivals beat Intellicheck on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

