Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Head to Head Survey

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 33.67% 11.63% 1.35% Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $198.94 million 2.47 $66.56 million $1.19 6.77 Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.01

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,568.8%. Heritage Commerce pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Commerce and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 5 8 0 2.62

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.95%. Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $186.29, suggesting a potential upside of 170,804.33%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Heritage Commerce on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

