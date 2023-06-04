CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

