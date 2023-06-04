Insider Buying: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Acquires $768,656.13 in Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
