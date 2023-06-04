Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Equitable by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 758,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

