Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $380,000 in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermon Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 211.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile



Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

