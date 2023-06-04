Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $367,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.