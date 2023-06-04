Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,362 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

