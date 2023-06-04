Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Price Performance

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

