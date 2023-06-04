4,533 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 83.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Diodes by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,468 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 173,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,009 shares of company stock worth $5,925,840. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

