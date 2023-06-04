Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $330,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

