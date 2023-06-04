HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.81.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

