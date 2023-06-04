35,016 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 456,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $6.87 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $782.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

