Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRA. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

