Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $266,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

