Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of GGAL stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.