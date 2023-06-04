Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

