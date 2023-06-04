Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,933 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $12,267,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 3.3 %

HCCI opened at $34.27 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $834.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

