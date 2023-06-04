Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $503,408.94 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE MLI opened at $78.81 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

