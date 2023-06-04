Angela Ogbechie Sells 374 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DECK opened at $476.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $503.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

