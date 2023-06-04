Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $156,002.10 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total value of $156,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,373.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.5 %
INSP opened at $309.69 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $314.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.52 and a beta of 1.44.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
